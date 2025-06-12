Sontara EcoRE Bags Receive IDEA Long-Life Achievement Award for Sustainable Innovation in Nonwovens

Sontara’s EcoRE bags, now awarded, offer a durable, compostable alternative for retail, enhancing sustainability in nonwoven materials.

Sontara’s EcoRE bags, part of the Magnera portfolio, have been honored with the IDEA Long-Life Achievement Award at IDEA 25 for their innovative use of cellulosic fibers that are certified for home composting. These bags stand out for their exceptional strength and durability while avoiding the need for added binders, making them a viable alternative to traditional plastics amidst growing bag bans globally. Seth Good, Product Line Management Director, emphasized the synergy of sustainability and functionality that Sontara EcoRE embodies, showcasing its potential in the retail market and beyond. Magnera aims to uphold Sontara’s legacy through continuous innovation in various sectors, including hygiene products and healthcare. EcoRE’s versatility allows it to be available as both a finished bag and a nonwoven material, aligning with increasing demands for renewable materials.

Potential Positives

Sontara®’s EcoRE bags received the prestigious IDEA® Long-Life Achievement Award, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability in the nonwoven materials sector.

The EcoRE material is certified for home composting, addressing the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly products in the retail sector.

EcoRE bags are designed to maintain exceptional strength and durability without added binders, setting a new standard for compostable goods and addressing common industry concerns.

Magnera Corporation operates on a global scale, which ensures broad market reach and the ability to provide tailored material solutions to over 1,000 customers worldwide.

Potential Negatives

Potential confusion around the certification of the EcoRE bags for home composting, as improper disposal could harm the environment, which may lead to customer concerns about the product's environmental impact.



While promoting innovation and sustainability, the reliance on a niche market for compostable materials could limit broader consumer appeal and market penetration, especially in regions where plastic alternatives are less prioritized.



No specific financial impact or market performance indicators are mentioned, which could lead to skepticism about the commercial viability and profitability of the EcoRE bags within the competitive landscape of sustainable materials.

FAQ

What are Sontara EcoRE bags made from?

Sontara EcoRE bags are made from cellulosic fibers, which are compostable and certified for home composting.

What award did Sontara EcoRE bags recently receive?

Sontara EcoRE bags received the IDEA® Long-Life Achievement Award at the IDEA 25 conference.

How does Sontara EcoRE stand out from traditional materials?

Sontara EcoRE offers strength and durability without added binders, making it a strong alternative to synthetic materials.

What markets does Magnera serve?

Magnera serves various markets including wipes, technical nonwovens, healthcare, and absorbent hygiene products.

How can I learn more about Sontara products?

For more information, visit sontara.com or follow Sontara on social media.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sontara



®



’s EcoRE bags, now part of the Magnera



®



portfolio, recently received the IDEA



®



Long-Life Achievement Award at IDEA 25, the premier global event for nonwovens and engineered fabrics. Made from cellulosic fibers, Sontara EcoRE material is certified for home composting



1



and boasts exceptional strength and durability.





By using Sontara EcoRE material, the bags maintain durability and strength without the need for added binders, addressing a common concern with compostable goods.





“With plastic bag bans across many territories worldwide, Sontara’s EcoRE material offers a timely solution for the retail and shopping market as an alternative to traditional synthetic materials. This is only one example of how this strong and sustainable material might be used to solve customer challenges,” said Seth Good, Sontara Product Line Management Director.





“This combination of sustainability and functionality is the perfect example of how Magnera and Sontara continue leading the way in material innovation,” Good added.





Sontara EcoRE is the first nonwoven material of its kind, offering a cost-effective alternative to woven fabrics. By combining carefully selected raw materials with the proprietary Sontara technology, the material can achieve exceptional high strength in all directions without use of binders. This gives it equivalent properties to a textile, making it suitable for high-performance and semi-durable applications like shopping bags.





Leveraging a global platform to support local customers, Sontara’s EcoRE material is available both as a finished bag with options for personalization and as a versatile nonwoven material suitable for any application customers desire.





The compostable cellulosic fibers in Sontara EcoRE bags are just one example of Sontara's innovations, designed to deliver high performance while addressing the increasing demand for renewable and sustainable materials. Magnera, the parent company of the Sontara brand, is dedicated to upholding Sontara’s legacy of innovation, sustainability, and performance across various markets, including wipes, technical nonwovens and healthcare.





“Our innovation team is always looking for new ways to leverage the Sontara capabilities and our expertise to provide new solutions to solve end user problems,” concluded Seth Good, Sontara Product Line Management Director.







About Magnera







Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) serves 1,000+ customers worldwide, offering a wide range of material solutions, including components for absorbent hygiene products, protective apparel, wipes, specialty building and construction products, and products serving the food and beverage industry. Operating across 46 production facilities, Magnera is supported by over 9,000 global employees.





Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. For more than 160 years, the company has delivered the material solutions their partners need to thrive. Through economic upheaval, global pandemics and changing end-user needs, Magnera has consistently found ways to solve problems and exceed expectations. The distinct scale and comprehensive portfolio of Magnera’s products brings customers more materials and choices. Magnera builds personal partnerships that withstand an ever-changing world.





For more information, visit



magnera.com



and



sontara.com



and follow



@Sontara



and



@MagneraCorporation



on social platforms.





For product inquiries: Seth Good, Product Line Management Director,





sethgood@magnera.com













For media inquiries: Kylee Agabashian,





mediarelations@magnera.com











1



Material certified “OK compost HOME” by TÜV Austria, meaning they are suitable for home composting. Dispose of this material according to local regulations and available waste collection and treatment facilities. Improper disposal can harm the environment. Do not dispose of in nature. Compostable only in home composting systems under the right conditions.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9a162fd-218f-40a6-8b16-fa56f4efea32





