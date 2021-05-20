Son's SoftBank stake rises to 29% after treasury share retirement

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Adds details from filings

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.TCEO Masayoshi Son's stake in the Japanese conglomerate he founded has risen to 29.01% from 26.90% in February following the retirement of treasury shares, regulatory filings showed on Thursday.

Son's stake would be larger if not for the exclusion of shares held by an entity which, according to filings, Son no longer represents after being replaced by his brother Taizo Son.

SoftBank completed a record $23 billion share buyback programme this month and has retired most of its treasury shares. The stock has lost 20% since hitting two-decade highs in March.

