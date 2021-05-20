Son's SoftBank stake rises to 29% after treasury share retirement

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T Chief Executive Masayoshi Son's stake in the Japanese conglomerate he founded has risen to 29.01% from 26.90% in February following the retirement of treasury shares, regulatory filings showed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.