Sonova's H1 core profit beats estimates on new products, business recovery

Sonova Holding, the world's biggest hearing aid maker, reported a better-than-expected half-year core profit on Monday, citing products launch, cost control and a steady recovery from the impact of the pandemic.

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Sonova Holding SOON.S, the world's biggest hearing aid maker, reported a better-than-expected half-year core profit on Monday, citing products launch, cost control and a steady recovery from the impact of the pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic hit hearing aid makers in the first six months of 2020 as lockdown-triggered social distancing measures prevented patients from seeing their doctor or audiologist.

Switzerland-based Sonova said its earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) came in at 174 million Swiss francs ($191 million), above the 161 million francs expected on average by analysts in a company-provided poll, as sales approached prior-year levels during the second quarter.

The Asia-Pacific region led the rebound in the second quarter with positive sales growth in local currencies, followed by Europe and the Americas, excluding the United States, at prior-year levels, Sonova said.

"A highlight during the period was the successful launch of the Phonak Paradise platform, which was very well-received by the market," Chief Executive Arnd Kaldowski said.

The group maintained its targets for the second half of its fiscal year ending March 31, saying the outlook considers a limited temporary impact from the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and tightening of lockdown measures in several markets.

($1 = 0.9121 Swiss francs)

