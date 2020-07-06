Sonova sees strong H1 thanks to fast market recovery from pandemic effects

July 6 (Reuters) - Sonova SOON.S, the world's biggest hearing aid maker, said on Monday it expects to report a core profit in the first half thanks to faster-than-expected recovery of the market from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Swiss company said it expects first-half sales to reach 65-75% of the previous year's level with single-digit earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) margin.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

