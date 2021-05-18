Sonova sees strong 2021 growth due to market recovery, new products

Adds details, CEO quote

May 18 (Reuters) - Sonova Holding AG SOON.S, the world's biggest maker of hearing aids, said on Tuesday it expected strong growth this year due to a market recovery and new products, as it beat its own full-year profit expectations.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially hit hearing aid makers as restrictions and fears of infection deterred patients from seeing doctors or audiologists, but many have started to seek treatment again as they gained confidence in protective measures in stores.

"Sonova has successfully navigated the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," Chief Executive Officer Arnd Kaldowski said in a statement.

The Switzerland-based group expects consolidated sales to increase by 24% to 28% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) to grow in the range of 34% to 42% on a constant-currency basis in 2021-2022, thanks to pent-up demand and customers' interest in its new products.

In 2020, the company launched a hearing aid called Phonak Paradise that allows users to answer phone calls, stream music and use voice assistants such as Alexa and Siri, and adapt noise-cancelling settings.

More recently, it said it would buy the consumer unit of German headphone and microphone maker Sennheiser to reach younger customers who already use in-ear devices to listen to music and answer phone calls.

However, Sonova said gains from the acquisition - which should close in the second half of 2021 - were not included in the new guidance.

Sonova reported a 6% increase in adjusted EBITA for 2020-2021, above its own forecast for a figure around the previous year's level, due to a sales rebound in the second half.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Subhranshu Sahu)

((zuzanna.szymanska@thomsonreuters.com; + 48 58 769 65 61;))

