Sonova sees strong 2021 growth due to market recovery, new products

May 18 (Reuters) - Sonova Holding AG SOON.S, the world's biggest maker of hearing aids, said it expects strong growth this year due to new products and market recovery, as it beat its own full-year profit expectations on Tuesday.

The Switzerland-based group expects consolidated sales to increase by 24% to 28% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) to grow in the range of 34% to 42% on a constant-currency basis in 2021-2022.

Sonova reported a 6% increase in adjusted EBITA for 2020-2021, above its own forecast for a figure around the previous year's level, due to a sales rebound in the second half of the business year.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

