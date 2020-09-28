Sonova sees return to growth next year thanks to faster economic recovery

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Sonova SOON.S, the world's biggest hearing aid maker, said on Monday it expects to return to growth in the second half of the next financial year as the post-pandemic recovery continues to progress faster than expected.

Sonova expects revenues to reach around 79% of last year's level in the first half of the next financial year and to return to growth in the second half as the Swiss company's business activities pick up and cost-cutting initiatives start to bear fruit, it said.

For the year as a whole, this implies the company's sales will reach 92%-94% of previous year's levels, while adjusted EBITA will match that of 2019/2020, Sonova said.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

