Sonova sees annual results at low end of forecast in slowing hearing aid market

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

November 14, 2022 — 01:21 am EST

Written by Agata Rybska and Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Swiss Sonova Holding AG SOON.S on Monday reported half-year core profit a touch below market expectations and said it expected annual results to be in the lower end of its outlook range due to a slowdown in the global hearing care market.

The world's largest maker of hearing aids posted adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 398.1 million Swiss francs ($420.2 million) for the six months to Sept. 30, compared with analysts' forecast of 399.5 million francs in a poll by Vara Research.

($1 = 0.9475 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Agata Rybska and Louise Breusch Rasmussen in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.