Sonova sees annual results at low end of forecast in slowing hearing aid market

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Swiss Sonova Holding AG SOON.S on Monday reported half-year core profit a touch below market expectations and said it expected annual results to be in the lower end of its outlook range due to a slowdown in the global hearing care market.

The world's largest maker of hearing aids posted adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 398.1 million Swiss francs ($420.2 million) for the six months to Sept. 30, compared with analysts' forecast of 399.5 million francs in a poll by Vara Research.

($1 = 0.9475 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Agata Rybska and Louise Breusch Rasmussen in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.