Sonova lowers guidance on subdued market, high input costs

ZURICH, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Hearing aid maker Sonova SOON.S on Tuesday lowered its expectations for sales and earnings in the financial year 2022/23, citing a slower-than-expected development in some important markets and higher component and freight costs.

The company now expects consolidated sales to increase by 15%-19% and adjusted EBITA to grow in the range of 6%-10% at constant exchange rates, versus its previous targets of growth in sales and adjusted EBITA of 17-21% and 12-18% respectively, it said in a statement.

