Sonova Holding (SONVF) Declares $4.60 Dividend

Sonova Holding said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $4.60 per share. Previously, the company paid $4.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonova Holding. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SONVF is 0.20%, a decrease of 14.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.22% to 7,184K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sonova Holding is 282.36. The forecasts range from a low of 209.90 to a high of $381.01. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Sonova Holding is 3,931MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,116K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,591K shares, representing a decrease of 42.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONVF by 30.62% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 658K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares, representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONVF by 13.56% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 592K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares, representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONVF by 13.39% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 403K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing an increase of 30.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SONVF by 33.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 379K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONVF by 9.73% over the last quarter.

