Sonova Holding (BIT:1SOON) Price Target Decreased by 15.20% to 238.53

The average one-year price target for Sonova Holding (BIT:1SOON) has been revised to €238.53 / share. This is a decrease of 15.20% from the prior estimate of €281.29 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €182.29 to a high of €285.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.62% from the latest reported closing price of €228.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonova Holding. This is an decrease of 69 owner(s) or 23.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SOON is 0.18%, an increase of 3.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.46% to 6,985K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 884K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349K shares , representing a decrease of 52.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SOON by 38.33% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 873K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares , representing a decrease of 21.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SOON by 25.41% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 713K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SOON by 15.21% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 551K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SOON by 7.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 443K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares , representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SOON by 6.92% over the last quarter.

