Sonova Holding AG - Depositary Receipt (SONVY) Price Target Decreased by 39.37% to 69.59

The average one-year price target for Sonova Holding AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SONVY) has been revised to $69.59 / share. This is a decrease of 39.37% from the prior estimate of $114.79 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.64 to a high of $119.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.91% from the latest reported closing price of $63.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonova Holding AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SONVY is 0.43%, an increase of 18.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 3,311K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRLGX - T. Rowe Price Institutional Large-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,006K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONVY by 7.95% over the last quarter.

BBGLX - Bridge Builder Large Cap Growth Fund holds 568K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares , representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SONVY by 0.70% over the last quarter.

PPUMX - LargeCap Growth Fund I R-3 holds 379K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares , representing an increase of 15.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONVY by 4.45% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast T. Rowe Price Large-cap Growth Portfolio holds 95K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares , representing a decrease of 10.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONVY by 19.52% over the last quarter.

BBTLX - Bridge Builder Tax Managed Large Cap Fund holds 92K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing an increase of 28.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SONVY by 25.33% over the last quarter.

