Sonova Holding AG - ADR (SONVY) Price Target Increased by 18.68% to 81.17

The average one-year price target for Sonova Holding AG - ADR (OTC:SONVY) has been revised to 81.17 / share. This is an increase of 18.68% from the prior estimate of 68.39 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.10 to a high of 194.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.11% from the latest reported closing price of 47.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonova Holding AG - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SONVY is 0.07%, a decrease of 20.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.75% to 44K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 26K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONVY by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 7K shares.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 12.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SONVY by 283.16% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 13.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SONVY by 3.67% over the last quarter.

