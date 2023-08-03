Sonova Holding AG - ADR (SONVY) Price Target Decreased by 7.83% to 59.63

The average one-year price target for Sonova Holding AG - ADR (OTC:SONVY) has been revised to 59.63 / share. This is an decrease of 7.83% from the prior estimate of 64.69 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -5.98 to a high of 164.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.67% from the latest reported closing price of 55.38 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonova Holding AG - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SONVY is 0.08%, a decrease of 11.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 38K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Boston Common Asset Management holds 26K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONVY by 8.94% over the last quarter.
APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Pnc Financial Services Group holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 14.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONVY by 79.74% over the last quarter.
PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 13.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SONVY by 3.67% over the last quarter.
Dsm Capital Partners holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.
