Sonova Holding AG - ADR (SONVY) Declares $1.02 Dividend

Sonova Holding AG - ADR said on May 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.02 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.91 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $56.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.81%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonova Holding AG - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SONVY is 0.07%, a decrease of 33.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.47% to 38K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.71% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sonova Holding AG - ADR is 35.76. The forecasts range from a low of -35.87 to a high of $129.23. The average price target represents a decrease of 36.71% from its latest reported closing price of 56.50.

The projected annual revenue for Sonova Holding AG - ADR is 4,179MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 27K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONVY by 44.61% over the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 14.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONVY by 79.74% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 1,587.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONVY by 94.26% over the last quarter.

Dsm Capital Partners holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

