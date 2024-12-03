Sonova downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan downgraded Sonova (SONVY) to Underweight from Neutral with a CHF 224 price target The shares have seen a strong re-rating on the new product launch, leaving them at a multiple where the risk/reward looks unattractive, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

