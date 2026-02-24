Sonos (WBAG:SONO) Price Target Increased by 11.65% to 16.59

The average one-year price target for Sonos (WBAG:SONO) has been revised to € 16,59 / share. This is an increase of 11.65% from the prior estimate of € 14,86 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 14,84 to a high of € 18,51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.02% from the latest reported closing price of € 9,42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonos. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SONO is 0.10%, an increase of 22.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 131,598K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 14,930K shares representing 12.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,153K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,358K shares , representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 2.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,631K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,423K shares , representing an increase of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 3,282K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,196K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,216K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,663K shares , representing an increase of 17.19%.

