Sonos Stock Continues To Fall

(RTTNews) - Sonos, Inc. (SONO) shares are falling more than 22 percent on Thursday morning trade continuing a bearish trend since yesterday after the company announced loss for the third quarter compared to profit last year. Further, the company said its CFO Brittany Bagley will step down.

Currently, shares are at $17.81, down 21.78 percent from the previous close of $22.77 on a volume of 4,999,332.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.