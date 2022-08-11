Markets
SONO

Sonos Stock Continues To Fall

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sonos, Inc. (SONO) shares are falling more than 22 percent on Thursday morning trade continuing a bearish trend since yesterday after the company announced loss for the third quarter compared to profit last year. Further, the company said its CFO Brittany Bagley will step down.

Currently, shares are at $17.81, down 21.78 percent from the previous close of $22.77 on a volume of 4,999,332.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SONO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular