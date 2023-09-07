Sonos (SONO) Unveils Next-Generation Portable Move Speaker

Sonos Inc SONO recently unveiled Move 2, which is the next-generation version of its Move speaker. The company noted that the portable Move 2 is one of its most sustainable products till date.

Sonos highlighted that Move 2 lowers idle energy usage by more than 40%. Further, the speaker design uses recycled plastics and has a removable/replaceable battery to boost its product life. Also, the packaging for the speaker uses sustainably sourced material and zero virgin plastic, and is “curbside recyclable”.

Move 2 features completely revamped hardware and software, and advanced acoustics (featuring dual-tweeters) to deliver detailed stereo sound and deep bass even outdoors.

The new speaker delivers up to 24 hours of battery life which is double the playback time of the original Move speaker, added SONO. Move 2 has a USB-C port which enables easy charging of phone/ electronics while on the go.

Move 2 speaker comes with an IP56 rating, meaning it is dirt and water resistant. It has the same new user interface as the recently launched Era speakers. The intuitive interface includes a capacitive volume slider for simple control as well as uses Sonos Voice Control, the Sonos app, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay2 and Bluetooth to pause, play, check battery, and so on.

Priced at $449, Move 2 will be available globally beginning from Sep 20, 2023.

Sonos operates as a consumer electronics company primarily involved in manufacturing smart speakers with immersive sound experiences. The company is likely to benefit from secular growth trends in the global audio and video market.

In March 2023, SONO rolled out two new smart speakers, Sonos Era 300 and Sonos Era 100.

The company is looking to tap growing demand for spatial audio experience with the launch of new speakers. Per a report from Expert Market Research, the global 3D audio market size is expected to witness a CAGR of 16% between 2023 and 2028 and reach $19.78 billion.

SONO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The stock lost 14.9% compared with the sub-industry’s gain of 13.5% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

