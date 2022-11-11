Sonos (SONO) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Sonos Inc SONO is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 16.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $302.5 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 15.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 43 cents per share, compared with earnings of 8 cents per share reported in the year ago quarter.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 34.7 %.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors at Play

Softer consumer demand owing to the weakness prevailing over global macroeconomic conditions and rising inflation are likely to have affected Sonos’ fourth-quarter performance. Unfavorable forex movement and lingering supply chain issues resulting in increased component costs are likely to have been other headwinds.



Shifting consumer spending patterns has been compelling retail partners to right-size their inventory positions, which is likely to have negatively impacted Sonos’ performance.



In the last reported quarter, the company slashed its 2022 outlook owing to the abovementioned factors. Sonos now expects revenues to increase 1-2% year over year in the range of $1.73-$1.755 billion. Earlier the company expected revenues to increase 14-16% year over year in the range of $1.95-$2 billion.



Nonetheless, higher selling price is expected to have provided some cushioning to the fiscal fourth quarter performance. The company has been focused on its three strategic initiatives — expanding its brand, boosting its offerings and driving operational excellence.



New product launches are likely to act as a tailwind. In September, Sonos announced the launch of its new speaker, Sub Mini, to further expand its home theater product line. The speaker is priced at $429. The Sub Mini features an acoustically sealed cabinet with woofers facing inward that creates a force-canceling effect, which reduces distortion and provides its users with an immersive audio experience. It can also be paired with the company’s existing line of home theater products like Beam or Ray.



Steady traction witnessed for products such as Beam Gen 2, Roam, Ray, Arc, as well as partnerships with companies like Audi and IKEA is likely to have aided the company in the quarter under review.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sonos this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Sonos has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

