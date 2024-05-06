Sonos (SONO) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Sonos Inc SONO is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 7.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $246.5 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 19%.

The consensus estimate is pegged at a loss of 27 cents per share. In the prior-year quarter, the company incurred a loss of 24 cents.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors at Play

Sonos’ fiscal second-quarter performance is likely to have been affected by subdued demand for the home theater category across all regions due to a slow market for TV purchases.

In the fiscal second quarter, it expects revenues to decline 59% to 61% sequentially. It expects second-quarter revenues to have been pulled forward in the first quarter due to heightened promotional activity. Unfavorable forex movement and supply-chain issues resulting in increased component costs are likely to have been other headwinds.

Continued weakness in Sonos system products and the Sonos speakers segments is likely to have affected its performance in the quarter under discussion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sonos system products’ revenues is pegged at $32.4 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 26.5%. The consensus estimate for Sonos speakers' revenues is pegged at $192.1 million, suggesting a dip of 19.5% year over year.

The company has been focused on its three strategic initiatives — expansion of its brand, augmenting its product portfolio and expanding of geographical footprint. The flywheel initiatives are expected to have helped the company expand its customer base and monetize the existing customer install base through new product launches.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for SONO this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.

SONO has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks you may consider, as our proven model shows that these have the right mix of elements to beat estimates this time around.

