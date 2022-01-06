Sonos (SONO) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Sonos (SONO) closed at $28.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems had lost 8.02% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sonos as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Sonos to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $647.17 million, up 0.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of -27.12% and +13.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sonos. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sonos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sonos has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.36 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14, which means Sonos is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, SONO's PEG ratio is currently 1.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Audio Video Production stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

