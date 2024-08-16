Sonos (SONO), Sporty & Rich Unveil Limited Edition Headphones

Sonos, Inc. SONO, in collaboration with Sporty & Rich, has launched Sonos Ace x Sporty & Rich Limited Edition headphones. These headphones are exclusively available for $449 on the Sporty & Rich website and at their NYC flagship location.



During the peak of the tenniscore trend, major tennis tournaments have evolved into cultural events where celebrities and influencers showcase the latest fashion, a shift fully embraced by luxury brands. Emily Oberg, founder of Sporty & Rich, was seen incorporating Sonos' newly released headphones, Sonos Ace, into her everyday looks. This inspired Sonos to collaborate with her on creating an accessory that seamlessly blends fashion and function, perfect for a courtside look, added Sonos.



These headphones also deliver the signature Sonos Ace sound, including lossless and spatial audio, top-notch Active Noise Cancellation and Aware Mode for environmental awareness. They feature a sleek design with metal accents, matte finishes and a soft vegan leather interior for comfort.

The Sonos Ace x Sporty & Rich Limited Edition headphones boast unique features. These include a Sporty & Rich logo on the left earcup and have custom green touches throughout.



The green touches are a nod to Sporty & Rich’s "verde" color while simultaneously highlighting the history of tennis being played on grass courts. The packaging looks like the popular tote bags tennis players use to carry their racquets, balls and other court essentials, highlighted Sonos.



The tie-up with Sporty & Rich is an effort by SONO to further boost marketing for its latest headphones.



In June 2024, the company forayed into the headphone market by launching its first headphones, the Sonos Ace. The Sonos Ace is an over-the-ear Bluetooth headphone which also features a home theatre experience, powered by Sonos' new TrueCinema technology.



Headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, Sonos operates as a consumer electronics company that is primarily involved in the manufacturing of speakers with immersive sound experiences.



Sonos’ third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues increased 6% year over year to $397.1 million, primarily benefiting from the launch of Sonos Ace earlier this quarter.



However, the company lowered sales guidance owing to the setbacks associated with a new app rollout, which delayed the two major new product releases planned for the fiscal fourth quarter.



SONO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 16.9% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 5.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Badger Meter, Inc. BMI, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.9% and delivered an earnings surprise of 12.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, BMI delivered an earnings surprise of 14.29%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.2% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.02%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, ANET delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%.



Itron, Inc. ITRI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 26% and delivered an earnings surprise of 57.02%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, ITRI delivered an earnings surprise of 26.04%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sonos, Inc. (SONO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.