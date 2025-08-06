Sonos (SONO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Sonos (SONO) reported $344.76 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.2%. EPS of $0.19 for the same period compares to $0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $329.21 million, representing a surprise of +4.73%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue by Product Category- Sonos speakers : $253.67 million versus $245.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.8% change.

: $253.67 million versus $245.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.8% change. Revenue by Product Category- Partner products and other revenue : $17.92 million compared to the $18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.1% year over year.

: $17.92 million compared to the $18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.1% year over year. Revenue by Product Category- Sonos system products: $73.18 million versus $53.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change.

Here is how Sonos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Sonos have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

