Sonos (SONO) Q3 Earnings Fall Y/Y, Stock Tanks on Guidance Cut

Sonos, Inc. SONO reported non-GAAP earnings of 19 cents per share in third-quarter fiscal 2022, down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stood at 6 cents per share.



Quarterly revenues declined 1.8% (up 2.2% on a constant-currency basis or cc) year over year to $372 million, owing to soft demand for its products amid continued supply constraints and unfavorable foreign exchange movements. The top line missed the consensus estimate by 13.2%.



Owing to weak global macro-economic conditions, lingering supply chain troubles, moderating run rates in business and caution from some of the company’s retail channel partners, the company slashed its outlook for fiscal 2022. The company also postponed its product launch from quarter to the first quarter of fiscal 2023.



Sonos now expects revenues to increase 1-2% year over year in the range of $1.73-$1.755 billion. The company earlier expected revenues to increase 14-16% year over year in the range of $1.95-$2 billion. On a constant-currency basis, revenues are expected to increase 4-5%, assuming $50 million in foreign exchange headwinds. The gross margin is now projected to be between 45.7% and 45.9% compared with the earlier guidance of 45.5% and 46%.



Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be between $215 million and $230 million, with the margin ranging from 12.4% to 13.1%. Earlier, the company projected adjusted EBITDA to be between $290 million and $310 million, with the margin ranging from 14.9% to 15.5%.

Following the announcement, shares are down 18% in pre-market trading on Aug 11. In the past year, shares of Sonos have declined 51.4% compared with the industry’s fall of 17.1%.

Revenue Details

By product category, revenues for Sonos speakers were $314.2 million, up 1.3% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Sonos system products revenues were $38.4 million, down 19.4%. Partner products and other revenues totaled $19.2 million, down 7.7% year over year.



Region-wise, revenues from the Americas came in at $232.4 million, up 3.9% year over year. Revenues from Europe, the Middle East and Africa were $112.7s million, down 10.7%. Revenues from the Asia Pacific were down 7% to $26.7 million.

Other Details

Gross profit was $175 million, down 1.1% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Gross margin expanded 30 bps year over year to 47.3%, mainly due to higher selling prices amid increasing component costs.



Total operating expenses were $168.9 million, up from $161.1 million, reflecting higher research and development and general and administrative expenses.



Operating income was $7 million compared with $16.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $42.1 million compared with $46.7 million in the prior-year quarter, with respective margins of 11.3% and 12.3%. The downside in adjusted EBITDA was caused by higher operating investments and lower revenue.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the fiscal third quarter, Sonos used $6.7 million of cash from operations. Free cash outflow was $16 million.



For nine months ended Jul 2, 2022, cash generated from operations was $75.7 million compared with $246.7 million in the comparable period of fiscal 2021. Free cash flow for the same period fell 76.1% to $50.7 million.



The company repurchased shares worth $43 million in the third quarter, taking the count to $117 million year to date. It has shares worth $33 million left under its existing $150-million authorization



As of Jul 2, 2022, the company had $439.7 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $606.7 million as of Apr 2, 2022. The company has no debt.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Sonos currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Sonos currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMI’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.30 per share, up 7% in the past 60 days. Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, with the average being 12.6%. Shares of BMI have lost 5.2% of their value in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cadence’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.11 per share, up 5.7% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.7%.

CDNS earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 9.8%. Shares of CDNS have increased 22.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuit’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $11.72 per share, rising 0.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 15.6%.

Intuit’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, the average being 16.8%. Shares of INTU have lost 11.7% in the past year.

