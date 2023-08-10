Sonos (SONO) Q3 Earnings Fall Y/Y, 2023 Guidance Updated

Sonos, Inc SONO reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 16 cents compared with 19 cents in the prior-year quarter. On a GAAP basis, the company reported a loss of 18 cents against the breakeven reported in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at breakeven.

Quarterly revenues increased 0.4% (up 0.3% on a constant-currency basis) year over year to $373.4 million due to strong consumer demand. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.6%.

Sonos, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sonos, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sonos, Inc. Quote

Revenues Details

Revenues from Sonos speakers were $289.7 million, down 7.8% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The consensus estimate for the Sonos speakers segment is pegged at $276.9 million.

Sonos system products’ revenues were $64.2 million, up 67.4% year over year. The consensus estimate for the Sonos system products segment is pegged at $40.9 million. Revenues from Partner products and other totaled $19.3 million, up 0.9% year over year.

Region-wise, revenues from the Americas totaled $251.6 million, up 8.3% year over year. Europe, the Middle East and Africa generated revenues of $105.3 million, down 6.5%. Revenues from the Asia Pacific were down 38.4% to $16.4 million.

Other Details

Gross profit was $171.7 million, down 2.3% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Gross margin contracted 130 bps year over year to 46%, mainly due to the lack of promotional activity in the prior-year quarter, partly offset by favorable product mix shift and fewer spot component purchases.

Total operating expenses amounted to $193 million, up from $168.9 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting higher research and development and general and administrative expenses.

Operating loss was $21.2 million against the operating income of $6.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $34.3 million compared with $42.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Lower gross margins and higher headcount mainly resulted in the downside.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the fiscal third quarter, Sonos generated $8.9 million of cash from operations. Free cash outflow was $7.8 million.

As of Jul 1, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $268.3 million compared with $294.9 million as of Mar 31. SONO has no debt.

Sonos repurchased shares worth $15 million. The company has $54.9 million worth of shares remaining under its $100 million authorization.

2023 Guidance

For fiscal 2023, Sonos now expects revenues to be down 5-6% year over year and in the range of $1.64-$1.66 billion (earlier view: down 4-7% year over year and in the range of $1.625-$1.675 billion). On a constant-currency basis, revenues are anticipated to decline 3-4% (earlier view: decrease in the range of 2-5%).

The gross margin is now projected to be between 44% and 44.2%. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be between $148 million and $158 million, with the margin in the range of 9-9.5%.

