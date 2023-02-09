Sonos (SONO) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Sonos, Inc SONO reported a non-GAAP earnings of 79 cents per share for first-quarter fiscal 2023 compared with $1.03 in the prior-year quarter. On a GAAP basis, the company reported earnings of 57 cents per share compared with 87 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 33 cents per share.



Quarterly revenues increased 1.2% (up 7% on a constant-currency basis or cc) year over year to $672.6 million, due to increased volume from higher promotional activity and improved product supply. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.7%. However, unfavorable foreign exchange movements affected sales by $39 million.



Following the announcement, shares are up 15% in pre-market trading on Feb 9. In the past year, shares of Sonos have declined 32.9% compared with the sub industry’s fall of 17.2%.



Revenues Details

Revenues from Sonos speakers were $539.1 million, up 7.4% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Sonos system products’ revenues were $114.4 million, down 15.1%. Revenues from Partner products and other totaled $18.9 million, down 32% year over year.



Region-wise, revenues from the Americas came in at $396.6 million, up 6.1% year over year. Revenues from Europe, the Middle East and Africa were $240.4 million, down 2%. Revenues from the Asia Pacific were down 21.3% to $35.6 million.

Other Details

Gross profit was $285.1 million, down 10.2% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Gross margin contracted 540 bps year over year to 42.4%, mainly due to increasing component costs and resumption of normal holiday promotion and forex volatility.



Total operating expenses were $198.7 million, up from $184.8 million, reflecting higher research and development, and general and administrative expenses.



Operating income was $86.3 million compared with $132.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $123.9 million compared with $163.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Higher operating investments resulted in the downside.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the fiscal first quarter, Sonos generated $182.3 million of cash from operations. Free cash flow was $167.6 million.



As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had $431.5 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $274.9 million as of Oct 1, 2022. The company has no debt.

Guidance for Fiscal 2023

Sonos expects revenues to be down 3% to up 3% year over year and in the range of $1.7-$1.8 billion. On a constant-currency basis, revenues are expected to increase 1-7%. The gross margin is now projected to be between 45% and 46%.



Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be between $145 million and $180 million, with the margin ranging from 8.5-10%.

