Sonos (SONO) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Sonos, Inc. SONO reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 84 cents compared with 79 cents in the prior-year quarter. On a GAAP basis, the company reported EPS of 64 cents compared with 57 cents in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 60 cents.

Quarterly revenues decreased 8.9% (down 10.5% on a constant-currency basis) year over year to $612.9 million due to soft consumer demand. However, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%.

Following the announcement, the company’s shares gained 9% in the pre-market trading on Feb 7, 2024. The stock has lost 7.8% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 6%.

Revenues Details

Revenues from Sonos speakers were $503.1 million, down 6.7% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The consensus estimate for the Sonos speakers segment is pegged at $469 million.

Sonos system products’ revenues were $84.5 million, down 26.1% year over year. The consensus estimate for the Sonos system products segment is pegged at $101 million. Revenues from Partner products and other totaled $25.2 million, up 33.5% year over year.

Region-wise, revenues from the Americas totaled $392.4 million, down 1% year over year. Europe, the Middle East and Africa generated revenues of $191.8 million, down 20%. Revenues from the Asia Pacific were down 20% to $28.6 million.

Other Details

Gross profit was $282.7 million, down 0.9% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Gross margin expanded 374 bps year over year to 46.1%, mainly due to lower component costs, fewer spot component purchases, lower inventory-related provisions, and foreign currency tailwinds.

Total operating expenses amounted to $179.4 million, up from $172.3 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting higher research and development expenses.

Operating income was $79.7 million compared with $86.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $115.2 million compared with $123.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Lower revenues and increased advertising and marketing spend resulted in the downside.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the fiscal first quarter, Sonos generated $275.4 million of cash from operations. Free cash flow was $269.3 million.

As of Dec 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $4673 million compared with $220.3 million as of Sep 30, 2023. SONO has no debt.

Sonos repurchased shares worth $23 million. The company has approximately $177 million remaining under its $200 million share repurchase authorization.

2024 Guidance

For fiscal 2024, Sonos now expects revenues to be down 3% to up 3% year over year and in the range of $1.6-$1.7 billion. On a constant-currency basis, revenues are anticipated to be down 3% to up 3%.

The gross margin is projected to be between 45% and 46%. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be between $150 million and $180 million, with the margin in the range of 9.4-10.6%.

