Sonos (SONO) Price Target Increased by 22.92% to 22.88

The average one-year price target for Sonos (NasdaqGS:SONO) has been revised to 22.88 / share. This is an increase of 22.92% from the prior estimate of 18.62 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.79 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.02% from the latest reported closing price of 18.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 534 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonos. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SONO is 0.11%, a decrease of 8.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 126,194K shares. The put/call ratio of SONO is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,666K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,997K shares, representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 21.00% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 6,674K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,698K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 70.01% over the last quarter.

Coliseum Capital Management holds 5,920K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,581K shares, representing a decrease of 11.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,293K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,557K shares, representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 8.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,985K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,980K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 17.83% over the last quarter.

Sonos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sonos is one of the world's leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

