Sonos (SONO) Launches Subscription-Based Sonos Pro in US

Sonos SONO has introduced a new software as a service offering called Sonos Pro, a subscription-based product that helps businesses deliver superior sound across all locations. Sonos Pro is now available in the United States for $35 per month per location.

The service offers commercially licensed music, individualized support and a simple web-based dashboard to remotely control a system across several locations. It also works seamlessly with existing Sonos hardware to provide immersive sound. Businesses may use it to schedule playlists, set administrator permissions, grant access to vetted staff members and get premium assistance from anywhere.

Sonos highlighted that the company is witnessing substantial organic growth in commercial spaces as businesses invest in sound solutions to engage customers’ return to physical retail venues and restaurants. The company created Sonos Pro to satisfy the needs of companies by offering a straightforward solution after evaluating numerous features in hundreds of commercial sites, added the company.

Sonos Pro grants users’ access to Sonos Backgrounds, a commercially licensed music service with a selection of songs by independent artists. Additionally, companies can use third-party streaming services, like Mood Mix, Soundtrack Your Brand or Rockbot, to engage clients.

Sonos operates as a consumer electronics company primarily involved in manufacturing smart speakers with immersive sound experiences. The company is likely to benefit from secular growth trends in the global audio and video market.

In March, the company rolled out two new smart speakers, the Sonos Era 300 and Sonos Era 100. The Era 300 is designed to deliver an immersive spatial audio experience with Dolby Atmos, while the Era 100 is an update of the Sonos One. Both speakers are designed with a focus on sound innovation, responsible design and a commitment to the creator community.

Prior to that, the company announced the launch of Sonos Voice Control for its French-speaking audience through an update of its application. Sonos Voice Control allows its users to fully control the music using only their voice. It can be paired with any Sonos speaker, Sonos Radio, Apple Music, Amazon Music or Deezer.

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 19.4% against the sub-industry's growth of 1.4% in the past year.



