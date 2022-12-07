Sonos (SONO) Launches Sonos Voice Control Solution in France

Sonos SONO has announced the launch of Sonos Voice Control for its French-speaking audience through an update of the company’s application.

The company had previously launched Sonos Voice Control in English in June 2022. The company noted a 30% increase in customers listening to music since its launch in the United States. The company wants to achieve similar results by launching Sonos Voice Control in France.

Sonos Voice Control allows its users to fully control the music using only their voice. It can be paired with any Sonos speaker, Sonos Radio, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Deezer. The company wants to further expand the product’s reach by introducing it across more services and markets.

Sonos Voice Control assists consumers in finding the required music effortlessly by handling all requests on the device. Customers can also follow up by saying, “Hey Sonos”. It allows customers to control any speaker in the house and save their favorite songs to their personal library.

Sonos Voice Control recognizes the nuance of human communication and reacts to natural requests like "turn it up!" in the United States and "Monte le volume" in France.

Sonos operates as a consumer electronics company primarily involved in manufacturing smart speakers with immersive sound experiences. The company continues to struggle owing to rising supply constraints and unfavorable forex movements.

The company reported a non-GAAP loss of 32 cents per share for the fiscal fourth quarter against earnings of 8 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 43 cents per share.

Quarterly revenues declined 12% year over year to $316.3 million. However, it beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6%.

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 43.1% compared with the industry’s decline of 34.2% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

