Sonos (SONO) Gets a Favorable Ruling in the Patent Case

Sonos SONO recently received a favorable ruling from a U.S. Trade Court, prohibiting Google from importing products that violate Sonos' smart-speaker patents, per a report from Reuters. Nevertheless, Google can continue to import products that the company has revamped to prevent violating the patents, added the U.S. Trade Court.

Since 2020, Sonos and Google have been entangled in patent litigation over multi-room audio technology, per Reuters. Citing a Sonos regulatory filing, the report further added that the companies are battling cases lodged in courts of California, Germany, Canada, France and the Netherlands.

According to Reuters, the U.S. International Trade Commission upheld a prior decision ruled in August 2021 that Google indeed breached five of Sonos’ patents.

Google spokesperson was quoted by Reuters saying that the company will continue to protect itself against Sonos' ‘frivolous claims’ regarding partnership and intellectual property.

Opportunities Galore for Sonos

Sonos is benefiting from solid demand for its products in the booming global audio market. The company is well-poised to gain from its proprietary software that serves as the backbone of Sonos sound system, differentiating it from other leading players in the worldwide market. The software enables an open platform for content partners with features like smart audio, multi-room experience and wireless home theater configurations.

Increasing client base and market share, as well as diverse product lines along with a solid brand recognition act as tailwinds. Apart from its proprietary Sonos app and software platform, some of the major competitive factors in the booming audio market that act as tailwinds are meticulous customer support service, product quality and design, ease of setup and use, network technology, price and wireless functionalities.

Active patents and patent applications are also an essential part of Sonos’ business. The company enters into various licensing agreements with third-party content partners so that its customers can get first-hand access to its diverse range of unique content.

In the last reported quarter, Sonos’ revenues rose 5.8% year over year to $359.5 million, driven by higher demand for its products despite supply constraints stemming from the pandemic.

However, forex volatility due to international presence as well as increasing research and development costs are a concern for Sonos amid stiff competition in the smart speaker market.

At present, Sonos sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

