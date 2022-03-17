Sonos (SONO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Sonos (SONO) closed the most recent trading day at $25.85, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems had lost 9.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 8.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.45%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sonos as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Sonos to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 87.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $361.4 million, up 8.55% from the prior-year quarter.

SONO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.51% and +15.37%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sonos. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sonos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sonos has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.88 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.02, which means Sonos is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, SONO's PEG ratio is currently 1.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Audio Video Production was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

