Sonos (SONO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sonos (SONO) closed at $27.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.05% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.23% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems had gained 0.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.04%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sonos as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Sonos is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 87.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $361.4 million, up 8.55% from the year-ago period.

SONO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.51% and +15.37%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sonos. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sonos is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Sonos is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.03, so we one might conclude that Sonos is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SONO has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Audio Video Production was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.51 at yesterday's closing price.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SONO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.