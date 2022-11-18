Sonos (SONO) Announces $100M Share Repurchase Authorization

Sonos Inc SONO recently announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $100 million.

The quantity and timing of share repurchases under the program will be decided by the company based on market conditions and corporate needs. Repurchases under the program may be undertaken in the open market, privately negotiated transactions, or in other ways.

The share repurchase program will be funded by company’s existing cash and cash equivalents or future cash flow. As of Oct 1, 2022, the company had $274.9 million in cash and cash equivalents with no debt.

The company has repurchased $250 million worth of shares since September 2019, including the completion of $150 million share repurchase program in the fiscal fourth quarter that ended Oct 1, 2022.

The series of share repurchase allows the company to prevent dilution caused by stock-based compensation and increase shareholder value.

The announcement was simultaneously made with the company’s release of its fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 results. The company reported non-GAAP loss of 32 cents per share for fiscal fourth quarter against earnings of 8 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 43 cents per share.

Quarterly revenues declined 12% year over year to $316.3 million, owing to soft demand for its products amid continued supply constraints and unfavorable foreign exchange movements. However, it beat the Zacks consensus Estimate by 4.6%.

Following the announcement, shares of the company were up 3%, and closed trading at $17.35 per share on Nov 17.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects revenues to be down 3% to up 3% year over year and come in the range of $1.7-$1.8 billion.

Sonos currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 45.3% compared with the industry’s decline of 35.5% in the past year.



