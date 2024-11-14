Sonos sees Q1 revenue $480M-$560M, consensus $518.95M

Sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA $35M-$79M. Sees Q1 GAAP gross margin 41%-43%. Guidance taken from Q4 earnings conference call.
- Sonos Inc. Reports Mixed Fiscal 2024 Results
- Sonos sees Q1 revenue $480M-$560M, consensus $481.55M
- Sonos reports Q4 EPS (18c), consensus (39c)
- Sonos options imply 13.4% move in share price post-earnings
