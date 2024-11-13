Sonos reports Q4 EPS (18c), consensus (39c)

Reports Q4 revenue $255.4M, consensus $249.5M. “Thanks to our team going all-in on our app recovery efforts, we made significant progress in bringing the quality of our software to a level that we’re all proud of, which enabled us to launch our highly anticipated new products, Arc Ultra and Sub 4, in time for the holidays,” Sonos (SONO) CEO Patrick Spence commented. “Initial feedback on our new products has been very positive, which, along with the introduction of Ace earlier this year, makes our product lineup the strongest it’s ever been. Sonos is still the best home audio system, and we’re focused on using this industry-leading product lineup to acquire more customers and solidify our loyal customer base. The Sonos flywheel remains strong, as evidenced by the fact that the number of new products per home increased in Fiscal 2024. While the overall audio category continues to face headwinds, we are confident that we are well positioned to take more of it over time.”

