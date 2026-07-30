Sonos Q3 Earnings Beat on Broad-Based Growth and Cost Control

Sonos, Inc. SONO reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of 27 cents per share, which soared 52% year over year and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents. The 12.5% surprise reflected higher sales and disciplined spending despite rising memory costs.

Revenues increased 9% to $375 million, beating the $367 million consensus by 2.3%. Speaker demand and international expansion supported growth. Sonos’ installed base exceeded 53 million connected devices across more than 17 million homes.

Sonos’ Speaker Sales Lead Product Growth

Revenues from Sonos speakers rose 12.5% year over year to $285.3 million and remained the company’s largest product category. The quarter included the first full period of availability for Sonos Play and Era 100 SL, both of which contributed meaningfully to revenue growth.

Sonos system products generated $69.3 million, down 5.4%. Partner products and other revenues increased 15.4% to $20.7 million. Amp Multi is scheduled to ship on Aug. 25, extending the company’s offering for professional installers and larger multi-zone projects.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SONO’s Overseas Markets Outpace the Americas

Americas revenues advanced 3.8% to $238.4 million. Europe, the Middle East and Africa revenues climbed 17.4% to $114.2 million, while Asia-Pacific sales increased 27.2% to $22.7 million.

Foreign exchange added about one percentage point to reported growth. On a constant-currency basis, total revenues rose 7%, accelerating three percentage points from the second quarter.

Sonos’ Margin Gains Offset Memory Inflation

Non-GAAP gross profit increased 10.8% to $170.8 million. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 80 basis points (bps) to 45.5%, even as higher memory costs created a $14 million year-over-year burden and reduced the margin by roughly 380 bps.

GAAP gross margin was 50.4%, including a $23.2 million benefit from refunds of previously paid tariffs. Excluding that non-recurring benefit, GAAP gross margin was 44.3%, up 90 bps year over year.

SONO Keeps Expenses in Check as EBITDA Rises

GAAP operating expenses increased 3.4% to $157.8 million, mainly due to employee compensation, litigation spending and restructuring charges. Non-GAAP operating expenses rose 2.7% to $134.6 million and remained below the levels recorded in the first two quarters of fiscal 2026.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 23.5% to $44 million, with the margin improving to 11.7% from 10.3%. Non-GAAP operating income reached $36.2 million, up 57.3%, as gross-profit growth outpaced the increase in adjusted expenses.

Sonos Generates Cash and Returns Capital

Cash provided by operating activities increased 23.5% to $46.2 million. Free cash flow rose 23.3% to $40.3 million, while cash and marketable securities totaled $261 million at quarter-end.

Sonos repurchased 2 million shares for $30 million, leaving $35 million under its authorization. Inventories were $158 million, up 37% year over year due to higher memory costs, new product launches and capitalized tariffs.

Sonos, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sonos, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sonos, Inc. Quote

SONO Expects Faster Q4 Growth Despite Margin Pressure

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, SONO expects revenues of $325 million to $355 million, representing 13% to 23% growth. The 14-week quarter includes an extra week expected to add about $24 million in sales and eight percentage points to growth. Excluding that benefit, growth is projected at 4% to 15%.

GAAP gross margin is forecast between 39% and 41%, with non-GAAP gross margin about 120 bps higher. Management expects memory inflation to reduce gross profit by $35 million year over year. Adjusted EBITDA is projected between a loss of $11 million and a profit of $18 million.

For fiscal 2026, Sonos expects revenue growth of 6% to 8%, or 4% to 6% excluding the extra week. Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $181 million, up 37%, with an 11.7% margin. Management expects memory-mitigation actions to phase in through fiscal 2027.

Sonos’ Zacks Rank

Sonos currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Performance of Other Companies

SAP SE SAP reported second-quarter 2026 non-IFRS earnings per share of €1.59 ($1.85), which increased 6% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $2.

Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, SAP reported total revenues on a non-IFRS basis of €9.9 billion ($11.5 billion), which increased 9% year over year (up 11% at constant currency or cc). The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $11.4 billion.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. AMX reported net income per ADR of 47 cents for the second quarter of 2026, up from 38 cents in the prior-year quarter. The earnings figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents. Total quarterly revenues rose 3.1% to Mex$241,071 million, driven by rapid momentum across the Service and Equipment segments.

BlackBerry Limited BB reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 non-GAAP earnings per share of 4 cents. The figure beat the company’s estimate of 2-3 cents. In the year-ago quarter, it reported a non-GAAP EPS of 2 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 3 cents per share. BlackBerry generated $152.9 million in fiscal first-quarter revenue, representing 26% year-over-year growth.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (AMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sonos, Inc. (SONO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.