Sonos options imply 13.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Sonos (SONO) is 6.0x normal with calls leading puts 2:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 13.4%, or $1.89, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 11.4%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SONO:
- Sonos Inc (SONO) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Sonos unveils new premium soundbar Arc Ultra
- Micron reports Q4 beat, Pfizer withdraws Oxbryta: Morning Buzz
- Morning Movers: Micron and Accenture rise following quarterly results
- Sonos downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.