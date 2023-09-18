Sonos notches win in Google patent fight at US trade tribunal

By Blake Brittain

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Sonos SONO.O has convinced a judge at the U.S. International Trade Commission not to block imports of its speakers with voice-control capabilities, as it wages an ongoing patent battle with Google GOOGL.O over wireless-speaker technology.

Administrative law judge Cameron Elliot said in an initial determination on Friday that Sonos' imports did not violate federal law. The full commission is set to decide in January whether to affirm the ruling.

The two companies have filed patent lawsuits against each other in several jurisdictions after previously collaborating to integrate Google's streaming music service into Sonos products.

Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said on Monday that the company was disappointed with the ITC's decision and considering next steps.

Sonos' chief legal officer Eddie Lazarus said on Monday that this was the "fifth jurisdiction (including Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, and France) in which Google has sued Sonos and lost" and called Google's lawsuits a "gross abuse of the patent system and an effort to punish Sonos for standing up for its own inventions."

Google accused Sonos' speakers with Voice Control technology of infringing patents related to its Google Assistant technology. The ITC is scheduled to make an initial determination on a similar Google complaint next year, and related Google lawsuits are pending in California federal court.

Sonos has separately sued Google for allegedly copying its technology in Google's smart speakers. It won a limited import ban on some Google audio devices from the ITC last year and a $32.5 million jury verdict against Google in San Francisco earlier this year.

The ITC case is In the Matter of Certain Audio Players and Components Thereof (II), U.S. International Trade Commission, No. 337-TA-1330.

For Google: Alex Lasher of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

For Sonos: Bas de Blank of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

