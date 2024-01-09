Sonos Names Apple Executive Saori Casey As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Sonos Inc. (SONO) Tuesday said it has appointed Saori Casey as its next Chief Financial Officer.

Casey most recently served as vice president of finance at Apple. She will join the audio technology company on January 22.

Saori will oversee all financial, accounting, real estate, technology, and investor relations functions within the company. Saori succeeds current CFO Eddie Lazarus, who will take on the new role of Chief Strategy Officer while retaining existing duties as Chief Legal Officer.

Prior to joining Apple, Saori spent 15 years at Cisco, where she held a number of finance leadership roles spanning operations, sales, R&D, FP&A, M&A, and systems, as the company scaled its revenue from $4 billion to over $40 billion.

"I am excited to welcome Saori as our new CFO. The depth and breadth of her experience at world-class companies like Apple and Cisco make her perfectly suited to build on our momentum and seize the opportunity ahead," says Sonos CEO Patrick Spence. "Saori's appointment to CFO and Eddie's transition to Chief Legal and Strategy Officer, along with the recent appointments of Deirdre Findlay as Chief Commercial Officer and Maxime Bouvat-Merlin as Chief Product Officer, have yielded an accomplished executive leadership team poised to accomplish our ambition to be the world's leading sound experience company."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.