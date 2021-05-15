Sonos, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 9.8% to US$33.88 in the week after its latest second-quarter results. Revenues beat expectations by 34%, and sales of US$333m were sufficient to generate a statutory profit of US$0.12 - a pleasant surprise given that the analysts were forecasting a loss! Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Sonos after the latest results. NasdaqGS:SONO Earnings and Revenue Growth May 15th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Sonos' seven analysts is for revenues of US$1.67b in 2021, which would reflect a satisfactory 6.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dip 6.0% to US$0.91 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.56b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.81 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a decent improvement in earnings per share in particular.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$42.67, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Sonos at US$49.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$36.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Sonos' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 13% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 10% p.a. over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.9% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Sonos is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Sonos' earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$42.67, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Sonos analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Sonos you should know about.

