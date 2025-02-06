SONOS Earnings Results: $SONO Reports Quarterly Earnings

SONOS ($SONO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.64 per share, beating estimates of $0.15 by $0.48. The company also reported revenue of $550,860,000, beating estimates of $529,864,245 by $20,995,755.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SONO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SONOS Insider Trading Activity

SONOS insiders have traded $SONO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SONO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAXIME BOUVAT-MERLIN (Chief Product Officer) sold 37,256 shares for an estimated $429,375

SHAMAYNE BRAMAN (Chief People Officer) sold 6,438 shares for an estimated $74,423

JOANNA COLES sold 905 shares for an estimated $13,982

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SONOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of SONOS stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.