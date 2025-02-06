SONOS Earnings Results: $SONO Reports Quarterly Earnings

SONOS ($SONO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.64 per share, beating estimates of $0.15 by $0.48. The company also reported revenue of $550,860,000, beating estimates of $529,864,245 by $20,995,755.
SONOS Insider Trading Activity
SONOS insiders have traded $SONO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SONO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MAXIME BOUVAT-MERLIN (Chief Product Officer) sold 37,256 shares for an estimated $429,375
- SHAMAYNE BRAMAN (Chief People Officer) sold 6,438 shares for an estimated $74,423
- JOANNA COLES sold 905 shares for an estimated $13,982
SONOS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of SONOS stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,519,368 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,253,032
- COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,464,824 shares (+52.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,292,686
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 2,371,823 shares (-88.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,149,704
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,770,314 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,757,159
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,474,018 shares (+780.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,115,681
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 1,461,843 shares (+94.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,966,050
- HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,145,719 shares (+293.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,080,886
