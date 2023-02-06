Sonos Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SONO

In trading on Monday, shares of Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.24, changing hands as low as $17.92 per share. Sonos Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SONO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SONO's low point in its 52 week range is $13.65 per share, with $31.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.23.

