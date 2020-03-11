Sonos Begins Bundling Speakers and Music Packages for Small Businesses

Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) has launched a new bundled speaker packaged aimed at small- and medium-sized businesses that includes commercially licensed music.

Highlighting locations that would benefit from the new program, such as cafes, bars, offices, salons, and gyms, the high-end speaker maker is introducing the bundles first in Seattle and the Netherlands. Sonos has been testing out numerous new programs to entice consumers to buy more speakers.

Image source: Sonos.

Sounds like a plan

There are three tiers to choose from based upon a business' square footage. All packages come with a music subscription, free installation, 24/7 support, and a 45-day money-back guarantee. The difference is in the number of speakers a business can receive and all of the packages run for a period of two years.

Small businesses up to 1,000 sf get two Sonos One SL speakers for $50 per month

Medium-sized businesses up to 2,000 sf get four speakers for $80 per month

Large businesses up to 3,000 sf get six speakers for $100 per month

The new initiative is in response to the organic growth the company has seen surrounding the use of its speakers in small businesses, GeekWire reports.

Sonos also points out that using the bundle with the music subscription service ensures that artists are fairly compensated for the use of their music in a public, commercial setting, which "As a business owner, you're legally responsible for paying license fees for music you play in your venue."

Businesses get a selection of ad-free curated music from Soundtrack Your Brand, a mood-based provider of fully licensed music for which Sonos is an official reseller.

