Sonoro Gold Launches $500,000 Private Placement

Sonoro Gold (TSE:SGO) has released an update.

Sonoro Gold Corp. has announced a $500,000 private placement to support the development of its Cerro Caliche gold project in Mexico. The offering involves 5,555,556 units priced at CAD $0.09 each, with each unit comprising a common share and a warrant. The proceeds will also contribute to the company’s working capital.

