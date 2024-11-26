News & Insights

Sonoro Gold Launches $500,000 Private Placement

November 26, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sonoro Gold (TSE:SGO) has released an update.

Sonoro Gold Corp. has announced a $500,000 private placement to support the development of its Cerro Caliche gold project in Mexico. The offering involves 5,555,556 units priced at CAD $0.09 each, with each unit comprising a common share and a warrant. The proceeds will also contribute to the company’s working capital.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

