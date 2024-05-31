Sonoro Energy Weighs Partner’s Property Sale Impact

Sonoro Energy (TSE:SNV) has released an update.

Sonoro Energy Ltd. has acknowledged the proposed sale of oil interests in Saskatchewan by its partner, Superb Operating Company Ltd., under a farmin agreement that could enhance Sonoro’s 70% stake in the region. The company is currently evaluating the divestiture’s impact and intends to adhere to the agreement’s terms, with updates to be provided as necessary.

For further insights into TSE:SNV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.