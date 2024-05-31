News & Insights

Sonoro Energy Weighs Partner’s Property Sale Impact

May 31, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Sonoro Energy (TSE:SNV) has released an update.

Sonoro Energy Ltd. has acknowledged the proposed sale of oil interests in Saskatchewan by its partner, Superb Operating Company Ltd., under a farmin agreement that could enhance Sonoro’s 70% stake in the region. The company is currently evaluating the divestiture’s impact and intends to adhere to the agreement’s terms, with updates to be provided as necessary.

