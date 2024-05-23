News & Insights

Sonoro Energy Shareholders Back Key Resolutions

Sonoro Energy (TSE:SNV) has released an update.

Sonoro Energy Ltd. has announced the successful approval of all resolutions, including the election of directors and the adoption of share-related plans, at its recent annual and special meeting. With a 30.8% shareholder participation rate, the company expressed satisfaction with the continued support for its board and strategic direction. The results reflect strong backing for the leadership, with significant majority votes for each director and key resolutions.

