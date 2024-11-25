News & Insights

Stocks

Sonoro Energy Partners with IPR for Iraqi Oil Ventures

November 25, 2024 — 11:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sonoro Energy (TSE:SNV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sonoro Energy has signed a Heads of Agreement with IPR Energy Group to jointly explore oil accumulation opportunities in Iraq and potentially expand operations across the MENA region. This collaboration aims to secure and develop oil assets with significant production potential through advanced technologies. The agreement marks a strategic milestone for Sonoro, enhancing its operations with IPR’s extensive industry expertise.

For further insights into TSE:SNV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.