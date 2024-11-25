Sonoro Energy Partners with IPR for Iraqi Oil Ventures

Sonoro Energy (TSE:SNV) has released an update.

Sonoro Energy has signed a Heads of Agreement with IPR Energy Group to jointly explore oil accumulation opportunities in Iraq and potentially expand operations across the MENA region. This collaboration aims to secure and develop oil assets with significant production potential through advanced technologies. The agreement marks a strategic milestone for Sonoro, enhancing its operations with IPR’s extensive industry expertise.

